Marcell Dareus: Going to Jaguars “changed my life”

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus sees himself as “an outsider trying to help” the Jaguars after an October trade that sent him from Buffalo to Jacksonville, but says going to Jacksonville has already helped him.

Dareus had some good moments on the field in his six-plus seasons with the Bills after they took him in the first round of the 2011 draft, which explains why they gave him a six-year deal in 2015. He also ran into off-field trouble several times, which explains why they were willing to deal him for what’s turned out to be a fifth-round pick.

Dareus was suspended twice for violations of the substance abuse policy and sent home from a preseason game last year for violating team rules, but there have been no issues since his arrival in Jacksonville.

“This organization has changed my life,” Dareus said, via the Florida Times-Union. “They’ve done such great things so far, I just don’t want to mess anything up. I’m just overjoyed for the opportunity to play.”

It’s a small sample size for Dareus given his short time in Jacksonville, but there have been positives on the field as well. The Jaguars’ run defense has improved since Dareus arrived and Calais Campbell says his fellow newcomer on the defensive line “fits in very naturally.”

Still, Dareus feels he’s “earning my respect with these guys.” A strong showing in Pittsburgh this weekend would help on that front.