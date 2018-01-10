Mark Davis acknowledges he got Jon Gruden first, fired Jack Del Rio only after

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2018, 9:21 AM EST
Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed what has been widely suspected: He got Jon Gruden to agree to become the next head coach of the Raiders first, then fired Jack Del Rio, then conducted the required Rooney Rule interviews.

After his press conference yesterday, Davis spoke to a group of Oakland reporters and acknowledged that he first felt like Gruden was serious about returning to the Raiders more than two months ago, when they met in Florida in late October or early November, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

At that point, the Raiders were 3-5 and Del Rio surely thought he still had time to turn the season around, get the team back to the playoffs and save his job. But Davis was already engaged in serious talks about bringing in Gruden as Del Rio’s successor. Complicating matters is that Gruden and Del Rio have the same agent. Del Rio can’t feel good about the fact that his agent had another client going behind his back to get his job.

Davis said that the agreement was solidified during a discussion on Christmas Eve. So while Gruden spent the rest of the season claiming during his ESPN work that the deal wasn’t done, it was done.

And Davis said that if Gruden hadn’t agreed to take the Raiders job, Del Rio probably would have remained in Oakland. Which means the job was never really open, and the Rooney Rule interviews of Tee Martin and Bobby Johnson were just a formality because the NFL requires them. Martin and Johnson never had a chance for the job because they were interviewing for a job that Gruden had already been offered and accepted.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Mark Davis acknowledges he got Jon Gruden first, fired Jack Del Rio only after

  5. This just proves that having the Rooney rule is actually more insulting to people of color. I wonder how many coaches were hired purely because of the Rooney rule. From the Raiders’ perspective, they simply handled what was in their best interest, which every team would have done. Hard to blame them too.

  7. Once again, the Rooney rule is useless if teams are giving token interviews to candidates who go into it without a shot at the job. I don’t know how you fix it, but in my opinion these token interviews are more offensive than if these candidates weren’t interviewed at all.

  8. Well yeah, that’s the only way you can do it. What, I’m suppose to fire someone without a replacement?

  10. Let’s stop pretending that Davis went by the letter or the spirit of the rule. Let’s stop thinking that the league cares or will do anything about it. 345 park Ave seems to be in a joint venture to support any situation, whether within or against it’s own rules, to bring together a team that can beat NE on a regular basis. The discrepancies in their application of their own rules confirm that Framegate was a complete lie.

  11. That’s some crooked business there…If the NFL really wants to look into it, they would definitely see they didn’t fully comply with the Rooney Rule and justifiable would be fined or loss of draft picks(or both).

  12. Can we stop with this Rooney rule nonsense yet? I appreciate the sentiment behind it, but the only colors any owner cares about is green for $$$ and silver for the Lombardi trophy. If they think you can deliver on either of those, you’re hired no matter where you came from.

  13. If there is no fine or punishment, then the Rooney rule needs to be removed. Some will argue it should be removed regardless.

  14. This revelation is going to lead to fines by the NFL. Not sure why he felt the need to reveal this information, even though we all knew this was the case.

  16. So it went like this. Thanks for coming on these bogus interviews. Hope you and your wife enjoyed the private jet. Penthouse suite and raiders credit card for the weekend.

  17. It makes total sense to try to get your guy before you fire the existing guy…thats why the rooney rule is stupid…….the big reason there wasnt black coaches before was the lack of black coordinators…the logical stepping stone…….some time back the nfl established a training program for guys to make a career in coaching….that has done more for black head coaches than the rooney rule

  18. John Gruden…meet Karma! Took a job while someone already had it. The deal was solidified on Christmas Eve and then Gruden broadcast the game the next day? Grinch! Now I’m glad his broadcast partner made him squirm by asking about a possible return to coaching.

  23. “Which means the job was never really open, and the Rooney Rule interviews of Tee Martin and Bobby Johnson were just a formality because the NFL requires them. Martin and Johnson never had a chance for the job because they were interviewing for a job that Gruden had already been offered and accepted”

    Now that’s racism. A token interview for appearance.
    Disgusting.

  29. That’s pretty sleazy on the agent’s and Davis’ part, and even more so on Gruden’s part, since he said on national TV that Del Rio is a “good friend of his”. I would never do something like that to a friend.

  30. The Rooney Rule is an absolute joke.

    If a billionaire wants to be racist and hire only white people then great for him, it will only hurt him by narrowing the field of good coaches…

  33. That happens all the time in real life. Gruden was going there before the season was over. No need to fire Del Rio during the season.

  36. Really, the Rooney Rule is what we’re supposed to be upset about? I’m upset for Jack Del Rio and how Mark Davis utterly screwed him over.

  39. So lets see. Fake News Story by Chris Mortensen 11 of 12 footballs under inflated. $1M fine, forfeited 1st round draft pick and QB suspended 4 games. Wonder what you get for not following the Rooney Rule!

  43. raideralex99 says: “This is one of the reason why football ratings are dropping …. Rooney rule is a joke.”
    —————-

    The Rooney Rule has been around since 2003. Over that time period, the ratings soared for the first 15 years. So you trying to blame the Rooney rule is completely moronic.

  45. @00otto says:

    It makes total sense to try to get your guy before you fire the existing guy…thats why the rooney rule is stupid…….the big reason there wasnt black coaches before was the lack of black coordinators…the logical stepping stone…….some time back the nfl established a training program for guys to make a career in coaching….that has done more for black head coaches than the rooney rule
    ===================================================================================To use your logic, more of the Black coordinators would be HC by now. How is that the NFC has one minority head coach? So all of the Black coordinators are being usurped by the QB coaches who are hired to work with the next young great QB.
    Remember, most of these teams play in stadiums funded by taxpayers. For that reason, I’d like to think more seriousness would be given to this matter. Attempting to get white americans to understand why the rule is needed is pointless because they are the majority (for now) and have that privilege.

  47. Nice try at making it seem it was a done deal. Until the dotted line is signed, nothing is guaranteed. Ask Greg Schiano how the Tennessee “agreement” worked out…

    Another fun fact: Gruden had been in discussion with the Raiders about a possible return on FOUR different occasions over the years. The previous three times Gruden backed off.

  50. Im sure by law, the agent is not allowed to tell another client the intentions of the other.(of course he was in it for the money, but still)

    ppl crying about rooney rule, do we know when the guys were interviews? was a contract signed? i need context.

    also, i get the spirit/intention of the rule, but i’d personally, rather not get used to check a box.

    “hey so i know you hear gruden is our guy, do you like football okay yes? well we are going in another direction.” Interview over.

  51. arrowhead816 says:

    January 10, 2018 at 9:34 am

    That’s some crooked business there…If the NFL really wants to look into it, they would definitely see they didn’t fully comply with the Rooney Rule and justifiable would be fined or loss of draft picks(or both).
    ——————-
    Enjoy that choke job KC fan. ha ha ha

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!