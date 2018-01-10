Matt Ryan back at Falcons practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Falcons had an unexpected absence from Tuesday’s practice when quarterback Matt Ryan was excused due to personal reasons.

Things are back to normal on Wednesday, however. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan was back with the team and that any further comments on Ryan’s Tuesday absence would have to come from the quarterbacl

“He’s here today and we’re back getting out things going and our preparation, so I won’t address the topic with you guys, that is Matt’s story to tell,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I did want to make sure that you knew he was back in action today.”

Wide receiver Julio Jones was the only Falcon to miss practice on Tuesday due to injury-related reasons, although there isn’t any serious concern he could miss Saturday’s game. Jones, who was listed with an ankle issue, has been a regular observer at practices early in the week without sitting out of any games.