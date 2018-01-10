Next Seattle offensive coordinator will likely cater to Russell Wilson

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Getty Images

When the tip arrived at PFT HQ last night and I passed it along to our overnight staffer, Curtis Crabtree, for pursuit and possible confirmation, I didn’t think much of it. The Seahawks offense has struggled, and at a time when plenty of big changes will be coming on the field, why not make a pretty big change on the sideline?

But then, after Curtis chased down the news and reported it at PFT, the significance became more clear, as evidenced in this follow-up item regarding the question of whether the locker room will react kindly to the development — especially in the wake of receiver Doug Baldwin‘s comments from last week that the failures of the offense aren’t about playcalling but execution.

The core question: Could it be that, when quarterback Russell Wilson is improvising, he’s actually freelancing?

A source with knowledge of the dynamics in Seattle reacted to the item in a way that confirms the suspicion that Baldwin was indeed referring to the quarterback, and the challenge the Seahawks now face between picking a coordinator who will coach Wilson hard and a coordinator who will cater to Wilson. The source predicts it will be the latter, which means that the shift will continue away from the Legion of Boom and toward Russell Wilson’s One-Man Band.

So who will it be? With former Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who constructed an offense around franchise quarterback Cam Newton, now available, maybe he’ll emerge as a viable candidate in Seattle. If the goal will be to embrace Wilson’s talents and to try to build an attack that harnesses them as part of the plan and not part of the breakdown, the Seahawks could do a lot worse than hire a guy who has done just that in Carolina.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Next Seattle offensive coordinator will likely cater to Russell Wilson

  1. If Shula’s so great, why did Rivera just let him go? And if you don’t think Cam’s freelancing quite often, you’re watching different games than I’m watching.

  2. They really need to get away from having Wilson supplying 80% of their offense.

    He’s going to get injured sooner or later.

  3. The football world has been pretty clear that the only QB in the NFL that needs to be catered to is Andrew Luck. Apparently Luck is so good he can only win if the conditions are absolutely prefect. Great Oline. Great receivers and a great RB. Oh and he has to have a great defense too. Anything short of that Indy is just wasting the best player in a generations career.

  4. I disagree, this move is about no running game. Carroll been already saying they have to get back to the running game. Baldwin was referring to Cable. So please stop trying to make this about Baldwin/Wilson. Wilson has to “Freelance” because average D-Linemen are in the backfield on every play including running plays tackling the RB for 3-4 yard losses. Many times this season 2-3 linemen were literally tacking the RB where he was handed the ball. This would be the execution Baldwin was talking about. Wilson has nothing to do with the horrid line play.

  7. I’m not sure how the Hawks can blame poor offensive performance on the offensive coordinator given the state of their O-line the last couple years.

  8. It would be a smart move to play to his strengths. Bevell wasn’t able to, and our offensive production showed. Too many terrible play calls from Bevell cost him his job. Here’s to hoping new blood at the OC position helps the Hawks and creates an exciting offense again.

  9. Well, Wilson didn’t have much of a choice other than to start “freelancing” because plays would break down almost immediately. Later he probably was a bit shellshocked and would start improvising and abandoning the play a bit earlier than needed, but a lot of this starts with Bevell and Cable.
    Cable for once again putting a sub par and inexperienced offensive line on the field that couldn’t protect the qb and allow a play to develop and Bevell who would call plays as if the line was comprised of Probowl linemen.

  10. If Indy has a great O-line, why did Chandler Jones beat Anthony Costanzo on every single passing play this year? That was not a fair fight. I know Jones had a great year, but that was like watching an overweight bulldog trying to stop a Doberman.

  11. Every successful qb in the NFL runs a “structured” offense and operates within the boundaries of that offense. If a qb consistently “freelances,” he is saying he is smarter and more capable of being the coach than the coach is. That is a certain recipe for failure. The other 52 players on the team know what the game plan is. IF Wilson decides to “do it his way,” they know it and, losing, blame the qb 100% for the loss, consequently, destroying the locker room.

  12. Wilson will be exposed under another oc who won’t call a sandlot game based on Wilson freelancing. They will actually practice real plays not scramble drills. Poor 12’s don’t understand how bad this is for them. I love it!

  13. Why do they even need an offensive coordinator if Wilson is going to do whatever he wants anyway. In that case the offensive coordinator will be nothing but a figurehead. What coach is going to want to take a job where the QB does whatever he wants? Why not just name Wilson as the offensive coordinator and end the charade?

  16. Pete’s not rolling over to make the QB happy, that’s not how he’s wired. Pete has 2-3 years left, he ultra competitive, he’s only focused on a balanced offense that can win.

    Russell knows he has work to do and he wants to be challenged….whoever they bring in…it’s a needed change

  17. Russell Wilson has had plenty of weapons in his career. Beast mode in his prime, solid group of receivers and tight ends, Doug Baldwin, Percy Harvin, Kearse, Golden Tate, Wilson, Graham, and a great defense that makes stops to give the ball back to the offense. Even when Seattle’s offense played horribly, the defense kept them in games. Funny how the defense is now aging and Seattle misses the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!