Next Seattle offensive coordinator will likely cater to Russell Wilson

Getty Images

When the tip arrived at PFT HQ last night and I passed it along to our overnight staffer, Curtis Crabtree, for pursuit and possible confirmation, I didn’t think much of it. The Seahawks offense has struggled, and at a time when plenty of big changes will be coming on the field, why not make a pretty big change on the sideline?

But then, after Curtis chased down the news and reported it at PFT, the significance became more clear, as evidenced in this follow-up item regarding the question of whether the locker room will react kindly to the development — especially in the wake of receiver Doug Baldwin‘s comments from last week that the failures of the offense aren’t about playcalling but execution.

The core question: Could it be that, when quarterback Russell Wilson is improvising, he’s actually freelancing?

A source with knowledge of the dynamics in Seattle reacted to the item in a way that confirms the suspicion that Baldwin was indeed referring to the quarterback, and the challenge the Seahawks now face between picking a coordinator who will coach Wilson hard and a coordinator who will cater to Wilson. The source predicts it will be the latter, which means that the shift will continue away from the Legion of Boom and toward Russell Wilson’s One-Man Band.

So who will it be? With former Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who constructed an offense around franchise quarterback Cam Newton, now available, maybe he’ll emerge as a viable candidate in Seattle. If the goal will be to embrace Wilson’s talents and to try to build an attack that harnesses them as part of the plan and not part of the breakdown, the Seahawks could do a lot worse than hire a guy who has done just that in Carolina.