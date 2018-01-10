NFL’S 2018 international slate coming Thursday

Getty Images

The NFL is set to announce its schedule of international games tomorrow, and there’s a suggestion from overseas about who might make that list.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks are one of six teams to not make that trip before, and officials there were trying to reel them in.

NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN in October: “We have a desire to get the other six teams that haven’t been over.”

“It’s not the be-all and end-all, but you’d kind of like to get closer and closer to having all 32 teams over,” he said. “That seems like a really nice narrative. . . . That’s probably a really nice ambition.”

In addition to the Seahawks, the Packers, Eagles, Panthers, Texans and Titans haven’t made the trip.

And if the foreign powers want to check off as many boxes as possible, the schedule offers some options. With the schedule rotations announced, there are seven games next year which include two of the teams: Seattle at Carolina, Green Bay at Seattle, Carolina at Philadelphia, Philadelphia at Tennessee, Houston at Philadelphia, and the two Texans-Titans games.

The Raiders have been mentioned as a London possibility as well (they have a home game with the Seahawks scheduled), and there are reports that the Chiefs and Rams are playing in Mexico.