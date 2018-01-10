Packers hire Frank Cignetti as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Packers are rebuilding their coaching staff, and their latest hire is a guy coach Mike McCarthy knows well.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have hired Frank Cignetti as their next quarterbacks coach.

He worked with former Packers assistant Ben McAdoo with the Giants the last two years. He was with the Rams prior to that, as the quarterbacks coach and eventually coordinator. He also worked with the 49ers, Chiefs, and Saints with some stints in colleges, and when he was in New Orleans he was on staff with McCarthy.

The Packers fired offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and defensive coordinator Dom Capers this offseason, along with quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

That kind of transition isn’t necessarily in character for the Packers, but in an offseason in which they also replaced their General Manager, it seems they’re doing all their turnover at once.