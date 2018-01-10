Packers promote Joe Whitt to defensive passing game coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers promoted assistant coach Joe Whitt to defensive passing game coordinator, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Whitt has served as the cornerbacks coach.

He interviewed for the team’s defensive coordinator job, but the Packers passed him over in favor of outside candidate Mike Pettine.

Whitt joined the Packers’ staff in 2008, the year before Dom Capers arrived. The Packers fired Capers on January 1 after Green Bay finished 22nd in total defense. The Packers last finished with a top-10 defense in their Super Bowl season of 2010 when they ranked fifth.