Report: Bears add Charles London as running backs coach

Running backs coach Charles London is returning to the city where he got his first job in the NFL.

According to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio, the Chicago Bears are hiring London to be their running backs coach under new head coach Matt Nagy.

London joined the Bears as an offensive quality control coach in 2007 and spent three seasons with the franchise. He was most recently with the Houston Texans until being allowed to pursue other opportunities at the conclusion of the season. He spent the last four years as running backs coach for the Texans under head coach Bill O’Brien. He had followed O’Brien to Houston after coaching with him at Penn State for two years.

London also spent a year as an offensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Titans in 2011.