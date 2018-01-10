Report: Colts interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule

Getty Images

The Colts have a surprise — previously unreported — name on their list of head coaching candidates. Indianapolis interviewed Baylor head coach Matt Rhule earlier this week, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reports.

Rhule, 42, went 1-11 in his first season at Baylor.

He is 29-34 in five seasons as a college head coach but became a hot name in the coaching ranks after turning around Temple. The Owls were 2-10 his first season before posting 10-win seasons in 2015 and ’16.

Rhule spent the 2012 season in the NFL as the Giants offensive line coach.

The Colts, seeking a replacement for Chuck Pagano, also reportedly have interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.