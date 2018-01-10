Report: Jets could still make offensive coordinator change

Getty Images

Before the Raiders hired Greg Olson as Jon Gruden’s offensive coordinator, there was a report that Jets offensive coordinator John Morton could be their choice and that the Jets would not stand in the way of Morton’s departure.

Morton won’t be the Raiders offensive coordinator, but he may not be back with the Jets either. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Morton could still be out as the Jets set their coaching staff for the 2018 season.

Per the report, the team has had discussions about moving quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to Morton’s position although Bates is said to not want that promotion. There’s also word that the Jets remain interested in possibly hiring Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. DeFilippo was blocked from interviewing for the coordinator position last year.

Whatever the Jets decide to do on the coaching side, getting that playcaller a long-term answer at quarterback is expected to be a top priority of the team’s offseason.