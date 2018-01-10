Report: Panthers finalizing deal with Norv Turner

Getty Images

The Panthers are finalizing a deal to make Norv Turner their offensive coordinator, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Turner’s son, Scott, the quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan, will join the Panthers’ staff as quarterbacks coach.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. Head coach Ron Rivera cited the changes as necessary to further the development of Cam Newton, whose two lowest passer ratings came the last two seasons.

Carolina already employs Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, as an offensive consultant, and Norv Turner’s nephew, Cameron, as assistant quarterbacks coach. Scott was the quality control coach during Rivera’s first two seasons.

Norv Turner, 65, parted ways with the Vikings midway through the 2016 season. He did not coach this season.

He previously served as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys (1991-1993), Chargers (2001), Dolphins (2002-2003), Raiders (2004-2005), 49ers (2006), Browns (2013), and Vikings (2014-2016). He was Washington’s head coach from 1994-2000 and the Chargers’ head coach from 2007-12.