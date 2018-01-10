Report: Seahawks fire Tom Cable

Getty Images

The changes to the Seahawks coaching staff keep on coming.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the team has fired assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable. That report comes a day after the Seahawks dismissed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and hours after word that they may also be parting ways with defensive coordinator Kris Richard. Quarterbacks coach Carl Davis has also reportedly been relieved of his duties.

Cable has been on the Seahawks staff since 2011, which was the last time that the Seahawks didn’t make the playoffs before this season. The play of the offensive line has been subpar in recent seasons and the Seahawks have tried high draft picks, free agent signings and a trade for left tackle Duane Brown in hopes of perking things up without finding much success.

All the moves will lead to many new faces on the Seahawks coaching staff in 2018. With a fair amount of turnover also expected on the defensive side of the ball, there should be a very different looking Seahawks team when offseason work begins in a few months.