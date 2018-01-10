Report: Seahawks fire Tom Cable

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Getty Images

The changes to the Seahawks coaching staff keep on coming.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the team has fired assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable. That report comes a day after the Seahawks dismissed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and hours after word that they may also be parting ways with defensive coordinator Kris Richard. Quarterbacks coach Carl Davis has also reportedly been relieved of his duties.

Cable has been on the Seahawks staff since 2011, which was the last time that the Seahawks didn’t make the playoffs before this season. The play of the offensive line has been subpar in recent seasons and the Seahawks have tried high draft picks, free agent signings and a trade for left tackle Duane Brown in hopes of perking things up without finding much success.

All the moves will lead to many new faces on the Seahawks coaching staff in 2018. With a fair amount of turnover also expected on the defensive side of the ball, there should be a very different looking Seahawks team when offseason work begins in a few months.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Report: Seahawks fire Tom Cable

  3. Looks like a serious reset for the Seahawks. Can John Schneider and Pete Carroll capture lightning in a bottle – again?

  6. So now Cable cant coach an O line? You know why all the assistants are getting fired?
    We need to examine the Seahawks for a minute. Their last good draft was 2012. In the last 5 drafts they have netted these starter caliber players:

    Griffin
    Clark
    Richardson
    Lockett
    Britt

    This is why they continue to trend downwards. They had a string of great drafts and since ’12 their player acquisition has flat out stunk. Maybe the coaching staff is getting blamed for years and years of terrible front office decision.

  10. Carroll is throwing ballast to keep his balloon afloat.

    Next year scapegoats won’t be so easy to find.

  12. They got extremely lucky with later round draft picks

    The last few drafts haven’t produced that kind of talent and now the coaches are paying the price

  13. Fantastic news! I am actually looking forward to watching the Hawks play again. I couldn’t have stomached another Cable/ Bevell year.

  14. Remember 2 weeks ago when his agent tried getting his name into the NYG job? Good times. Good times.

  15. Sometimes a fresh staff is needed. These guys got complacent and now they are gone. I expect Seattle to be better next season because of the changes.

  17. Good. Time to clean coaching house. I agree, they’ve not drafted well since 2012, especially on the OL. Now move Ifredi, he’s abysmal.

  18. Wilson has single handedly divided a locker room and torn a whole team apart. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one player be responsible for 3 coaches getting fired in the span of a few days. Everyone on that team is either getting fired or trying to get out. Unbelievable.

  19. shlort says:
    January 10, 2018 at 5:11 pm
    Sometimes a fresh staff is needed. These guys got complacent and now they are gone. I expect Seattle to be better next season because of the changes.

    —————————–

    Ya, i would not expect that. SF and LA are looking really good for the upcoming future and Seattle’s poor drafting, lack of draft picks (no 2nd or 3rd round pick) and a poorly situated salary cap position all tell me that the ship in Seattle is sinking, not rising.

  21. Last year I was reading a lot of posts about the 49ers being a “dumpster fire” by Seahawk fans. Who’s the dumpster fire now?

  22. Hawks went from stellar drafts to mediocre drafts and even more mediocre trades. As much as I can’t stand Carroll or even Cable for that matter….. Coaching staff is not their problem

  23. Good to hear that Bevell, Cable and Richard has been relieved of their duties. Get rid of some of the overpaid players as well. It’s about time the Seahawks clean house!

  26. Carroll and Schneider probably made the decision to convert a TE and defensive linemen to offensive linemen but Cable had to pay the price for it. It can be done but it’s hard to make chicken salad out of chicken crap. I don’t think Cable should have any problems getting another job because other HCs know how good he is when given REAL talent.

  27. reminds me of the title of the Who’s album, “Who’s Next”

    7-9 next season and John Schneider may be next. After another season missing the playoffs, then Petey will be next.

  29. Only a conspiracy theorist would think that it’s all Russell Wilson’s fault these guys are being fired. Chris Rishard too? *eyeroll*

    “Seattle, the town without class.”

    The fact you call Seattle a “town” tells me a few things that help put your comment in perspective. Perhaps you mean just the Seahawks and just didn’t think too much about it. Yeah, that’s probably it.

  32. “Funny how he somehow forgot how to be a good o-line coach once he was asked to make chicken salad out of chicken bleep.”

    People keep saying this, but let’s look at this year’s O-line:

    LT – Duane Brown (1st round pick – he’s actually good); LG -Joeckel (1st round pick – OK, he’s a bust, and a 1-yr stopgap); C – Britt (2nd round); RG – Pocic (2nd round); RT – Ifedi (1st round).

    So that’s an O-line made up of 1st and 2nd round picks; either the Hawks are bad at evaluating O-line talent; or bad at coaching O-line personnel. Either way, something is off. The line about the Hawks ignoring the O-line isn’t right. We’re just not picking the right guys. Plenty of teams of decent O-lines made up of guys picked in lower rounds than ours.

  34. The seashells make great decisions when it comes to personnel. I mean letting Hauschka go then signing Walsh was genius. oh, and cutting Alex Collins was the best move they could have done. How about letting Okung walk then trading their All Pro center, just revolutionary moves.

    And all those moves don’t even compare to the amazing call to throw on the 1…. Just a great coaching staff and organization.

  35. If they had spent money on a decent kicker they would have won 11-12 games and everybody would still be all happy. But who in management has been responsible for starting each of the last 3 years with an all new random assortment of fat guys expected to suddenly become NFL lineman? Did Cable promise he could do that?

  37. marcsasharc, I didn’t say they would be great, I said they would be better. If they are not better, the whole shake up was a ruse by management.

    I do see the Rams as being the division leader next season and maybe longer. SF might be better with Jimmy G, but it is really too early to tell how that will shake out. I think Seattle is in the wildcard hunt next season and might be nipping at LA’s heels for the division. I am also assuming a healthy Sherman and Bennett being back and a couple offensive weapons being added, especially a RB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!