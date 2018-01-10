Report: Texans negotiating long-term deal with Bill O’Brien

January 10, 2018
With the Texans set to hire Brian Gaine as General Manager, they will turn their attention to getting Bill O’Brien on board for the long haul. Houston is negotiating a long-term contract extension with the head coach, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

O’Brien, who has a year left on his contract, is expected to sign the deal, according to McClain.

O’Brien was the subject of late-season speculation that tension between he and Rick Smith would force one of them out. As it turned out, Smith took a year-long leave of absence to tend to his wife, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment in Arizona.

Now, nearing agreements for a new G.M. and on an extension for their head coach, the Texans have left no doubt about who they are entrusting their future to.

  2. Wow, I guess the only thing a Texans HC needs is for a QB to look competent over a 7 game stretch, at that point it’s a long term deal. Just ignore the 31-33 record and the massive number of QBs he’s gone through while in Houston, that’s all beside the point, those 7 games are who he is…

    Bob McNair negotiating a massive buyout that he’ll have to pay next year, or he could do nothing and be able to hire a good HC in 2019 without having to pay severance to this mediocre, at best, coach.

