Reports: Signs point to Matt Patricia as Giants coach

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had head coaching interviews with three teams last week and it continues to look like he will be moving on to one of them when New England is done playing this season.

Word on his destination has shifted, however. The Lions were linked with Patricia early in the process, but a pair of reports on Wednesday point in a different direction.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com reports that the Lions like Patricia, but that Patricia “favors” the Giants job. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that “all signs” point to Patricia, who also interviewed with the Cardinals, being the Giants’ choice as well.

Nothing is a done deal at this point and, as mentioned, nothing can become official until the Patriots are done playing. The Giants are also still conducting interviews, so Mini Ben McAdoo can hold off on investing in a fake beard unless Patricia to the Giants becomes the kind of open secret that Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers became during the Falcons’ Super Bowl run last season.