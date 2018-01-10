Rich Gannon hoping to help Derek Carr “understand Jon Gruden”

Getty Images

Rich Gannon turned down the Raiders’ offer to become their quarterbacks coach, but the former quarterback still wants to mentor Derek Carr.

“We’ve got to figure things out where I can lend a hand,” Gannon said on his weekly radio show on 95.7 The Game. “I’m not naive to think — there’s not a lot of consultants in the National Football League. You can’t say, ‘Oh, I’m going to pop in and spend a day with the Packers and really feel like I’m going to make a difference with Aaron Rodgers.’ It really doesn’t work that way.”

“So, I’m going to sit down with a number of different people and just figure out, ‘Is there a role that I can help?’ Really, even just mentor Derek.”

Gannon spent three seasons as Jon Gruden’s quarterback with the Raiders. He has talked to Carr twice in the past two weeks, trying to “help him understand Jon Gruden.”

“I’m going to talk to Derek a lot about the mental part of it,” Gannon said. “I’m going to talk to Derek a lot about the preparation, about attention to detail, about the schedule, about what he needs to accomplish on Monday and Tuesday and different things like that that maybe the coaches won’t get into.

“I’m going to share with him what worked for me and what I did and some of the secrets that I developed over my 18-year career, which I haven’t really shared with a lot of people. I’m going to try and help him where I can.”