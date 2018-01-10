Rich Gannon won’t join Jon Gruden’s staff

Getty Images

Rich Gannon enjoyed some of the best years of his career when he was coached by Jon Gruden with the Raiders, but that’s not enough for him to make a major career change.

When Gruden was still unofficially the head coach of the Raiders, there was word that Gannon could join him in Oakland as the team’s quarterbacks coach. That won’t be happening, though.

Gannon said on 95.7 The Game Tuesday that he will not be taking a job on Gruden’s staff.

Gannon currently works as a game analyst for CBS and moving to a coaching job would entail a very different lifestyle than the one he currently enjoys. Someone else will be taking on that responsibility and working with Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson to work on getting Derek Carr going in the 2018 season.