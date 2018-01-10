Ryan Shazier shows up at Steelers practice

AP

The Steelers had a little extra motivation at practice Wednesday.

But Ryan Shazier said it was even better for him.

The injured linebacker just posted a picture on Instagram of himself at Steelers practice, in a wheelchair but exuding the positive attitude he’s had since his spinal injury against the Bengals.

“I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve,” he wrote. “The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back.

“I’ve been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health.”

Shazier has shown up for games since going on IR, and it’s clear the Steelers have gotten a lift from having him around after his frightening injury. And while the image of the chair is a reminder of his medical situation, his outlook is admirable and will serve him well as he continues his rehab.