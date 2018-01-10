Saints place Andrus Peat on injured reserve

Getty Images

Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat‘s MRI revealed good news, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Peat broke his left fibula and and has a high-ankle sprain. The ligament damage wasn’t as bad as feared, according to Rapoport, and Peat is expected to make a full recovery.

Peat, though, won’t return this season, so the Saints are placing him on injured reserve.

Senio Kelemete is expected to take over at left guard.

The Saints will bring back offensive lineman Bryce Harris to take Peat’s roster spot, Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune reports. It marks the 16th transaction involving Harris and the Saints since May.

The Saints last cut Harris on December 12.

Harris, 28, has played in three games this season and 37 in his career with the Saints. He also played two games with the Falcons in 2015.