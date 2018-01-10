Sources: Darrell Bevell fired as Seahawks offensive coordinator after seven seasons

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell after seven seasons, sources tell PFT.

Bevell was told of the decision Tuesday night according to a source informed of the decision. The Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time since Bevell’s first year in Seattle in 2011.

Despite Russell Wilson leading the lead in touchdown passes, Seattle’s offense struggled to find consistency all season. Wilson was the team’s leading rusher as Seattle’s structured rushing attack was ineffective for most of the season. The Seahawks ranked 23rd in rushing overall, but 586 of their 1,629 rushing yards came from Wilson. Over 400 of those yards by Wilson came on scrambles.

The Seahawks had some of their most offensively prolific seasons in franchise history under Bevell. They led the league in rushing in 2014 and were in the top five in rushing offense in four of Bevell’s seven seasons in Seattle.

However, the rushing offense fell apart in 2017 and the final play of Super Bowl XLIX cast a large shadow on Bevell as well, despite head coach Pete Carroll saying repeatedly the decision to throw from the 1-yard line was his call.

It will be the first coordinator change of Seattle’s own doing since Jeremy Bates was fired as offensive coordinator after one season with Carroll in 2010. Bevell replaced Bates in the job for the 2011 season. Dan Quinn and Gus Bradley both left their defensive coordinator positions with Seattle to take head coaching jobs with Atlanta and Jacksonville, respectively.