T.J. Watt has learned plenty from Cam Heyward

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
Getty Images

T.J. Watt‘s actual big brother was a first-round pick in 2011. T.J.’s football big brother was drafted in the same round of the same year.

Appearing on PFT Live, the younger Watt identified defensive lineman Cam Heyward as the Steelers player who has taught the rookie the most.

“Cam’s been just a great mentor for me just because he’s been in the league for a long time,” Watt said. “He’s super, super good. He’s a professional in every area in the game. He takes walk-throughs so serious. He takes everything so serious, but he has so much fun. He’s just been able to teach me to kind of go out be my best self. Show your personality on the field, but at the end of the day be a professional and ball out.”

Helping Watt “ball out” was the fact that he realized early on that he belongs in the NFL.

“I think in the preseason was kind of when I found out this isn’t as fast as everyone said it would [be],” Watt said. “It’s not as crazy of a jump as I thought it would be. . . . [Y]ou make your first big play and say, ‘OK, this is the real deal here and I’m making plays. Why can’t I do this on a regular basis?'”

Also helping Watt with the adjustment has been practicing against a pretty good offense.

“It’s helped tremendously,” Watt said. “From rushing the passer when you have a great [offensive] line on the other side, one of the best in the league. Whenever you’re in coverage you’re always covering an elite athlete because it’s one of the best in the league, too. From all aspects of the game you’re going up against some of the best in the league every day in practice. I think that’s truly helped my development a lot.”

So with a team that good, does he agree with coach Mike Tomlin’s assessment that the Steelers should win it all?

“You’re not going to drag me into that,” Watt said with a laugh.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “T.J. Watt has learned plenty from Cam Heyward

  1. I walked on at a serious baseball program. Turned down Div1 scholarships to ‘also ran’ schools because I just wanted to play on the JV at a top 10 school and hopefully make the varsity one day.

    Funny thing happened. I made the varsity as a Freshman, as a walk on. I was shocked because even though there were a ton of future draft picks and 3 future major leaguers, I got everyone out. I belonged and I knew it within a month. It was a tremendous feeling.

    But I wasn’t a first round draft pick. That is what makes Watt special. He needed to know based on what he sees, what he thinks, what and who he is, not where he was drafted or what his big brother is.

  2. Pride before a fall ?? IDK something seems to be off with them again this year as it was last year. I don’t think the offensive players really like playing with/for Haley its a weird dynamic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!