T.J. Watt has learned plenty from Cam Heyward

Getty Images

T.J. Watt‘s actual big brother was a first-round pick in 2011. T.J.’s football big brother was drafted in the same round of the same year.

Appearing on PFT Live, the younger Watt identified defensive lineman Cam Heyward as the Steelers player who has taught the rookie the most.

“Cam’s been just a great mentor for me just because he’s been in the league for a long time,” Watt said. “He’s super, super good. He’s a professional in every area in the game. He takes walk-throughs so serious. He takes everything so serious, but he has so much fun. He’s just been able to teach me to kind of go out be my best self. Show your personality on the field, but at the end of the day be a professional and ball out.”

Helping Watt “ball out” was the fact that he realized early on that he belongs in the NFL.

“I think in the preseason was kind of when I found out this isn’t as fast as everyone said it would [be],” Watt said. “It’s not as crazy of a jump as I thought it would be. . . . [Y]ou make your first big play and say, ‘OK, this is the real deal here and I’m making plays. Why can’t I do this on a regular basis?'”

Also helping Watt with the adjustment has been practicing against a pretty good offense.

“It’s helped tremendously,” Watt said. “From rushing the passer when you have a great [offensive] line on the other side, one of the best in the league. Whenever you’re in coverage you’re always covering an elite athlete because it’s one of the best in the league, too. From all aspects of the game you’re going up against some of the best in the league every day in practice. I think that’s truly helped my development a lot.”

So with a team that good, does he agree with coach Mike Tomlin’s assessment that the Steelers should win it all?

“You’re not going to drag me into that,” Watt said with a laugh.