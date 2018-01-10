T.J. Watt: We’re bitter about Leonard Fournette’s yards, not his gesture

Getty Images

When the Jaguars beat the Steelers in the regular season, Jacksonville rookie running back Leonard Fournette had a huge day, and he raised some eyebrows when he waved to Pittsburgh’s Mike Mitchell during a play, as if to say, “Bring it on.”

As the teams prepare to play on Sunday, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says he and his teammates aren’t upset about that gesture. What they’re upset about is that they allowed Fournette to run for a season-high 181 yards against them.

“We’re more bitter about letting him run for a hundred and whatever yards it was in that game than anything about that,” Watt said. “We have a bad taste in our mouth and we want to wash it out with a good performance on Sunday.”

Despite losing 30-9 to the Jaguars in October, the Steelers are favored by a touchdown to beat the Jaguars on Sunday. Watt and his teammates stopping Fournette will be the key to Pittsburgh washing that bad taste out of its mouth.