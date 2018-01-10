Texans set to hire Brian Gaine as General Manager

Getty Images

The Texans are negotiating a contract to hire Brian Gaine as their new General Manager, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He will replace Rick Smith, who has taken a year-long leave of absence.

Gaine joined the Bills this offseason as vice president of player personnel.

Though the Texans cast a wide net, Gaine was the favorite from the start.

He previously worked in Houston from 2014-16, the last two of those seasons as director of player personnel. He has a good relationship with coach Bill O’Brien.