Titans’ Delanie Walker: Everyone expects us to lose, let’s shock the world

The Titans know they’re heavy underdogs in New England on Saturday, and they’re just fine with that.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker said this morning on PFT Live that the Titans are motivated in part to show that they’re not just going to roll over against a heavily favored Patriots team, as they think everyone believes they will.

“Everyone expects us to lose, let’s go out there and shock the world,” Walker said. “Guys have nothing to lose so they’re giving it all they’ve got.”

The Patriots are two-touchdown favorites, meaning most people think not just that the Titans will lose, but that they’ll struggle even to keep it close. Walker and his teammates would love to prove people wrong.