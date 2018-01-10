Titans’ Delanie Walker: Everyone expects us to lose, let’s shock the world

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2018, 8:11 AM EST
The Titans know they’re heavy underdogs in New England on Saturday, and they’re just fine with that.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker said this morning on PFT Live that the Titans are motivated in part to show that they’re not just going to roll over against a heavily favored Patriots team, as they think everyone believes they will.

“Everyone expects us to lose, let’s go out there and shock the world,” Walker said. “Guys have nothing to lose so they’re giving it all they’ve got.”

The Patriots are two-touchdown favorites, meaning most people think not just that the Titans will lose, but that they’ll struggle even to keep it close. Walker and his teammates would love to prove people wrong.

3 responses to “Titans’ Delanie Walker: Everyone expects us to lose, let’s shock the world

  1. That’s why they play the games! You always have a shot at getting a win, even against the Pats. I still wouldn’t bet on the Titans but it’s better than seeing the Texans get bounced in Foxboro every year.

  2. I would love to see it but it ain’t gonna’ happen Delanie!

    You have a better chance at getting hit by lightening or winning the Powerball Lottery than beating the Pats.

  3. Patriots are very very very vulnerable put your boot on the back of Tom,s neck go in his pockets and take his lunch money then take his Uggs and thrown them up on the roof and tell him don’t get up or you will get Molly whopped ,,period stop he’s just waiting to quit !

