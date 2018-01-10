Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds will enter the draft

Getty Images

Virginia Tech had a pair of Edmunds brothers on their defense in 2017, but neither one will return for the 2018 season.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety/linebacker Terrell Edmunds both announced that they will enter the 2018 draft on Wednesday. That puts them in line to join their older brother Trey, a Saints running back, and father Ferrell, a former Dolphins tight end, as NFL players.

Tremaine Edmunds recorded 30.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over his final two seasons in Blacksburg and added three forced fumbles during his final season. That production has led to projections that he’ll be off the board in the first round.

That’s a bit higher than his brother is projected to get picked, but Terrell Edmunds is also expected to hear his name called in the first few rounds come April. If both are drafted, it will be the first time brothers have been selected in the same draft since 2011.