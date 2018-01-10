Washington right tackle Morgan Moses to have ankle surgery

Getty Images

Right tackle Morgan Moses was the only offensive lineman to start all 16 games this season for a Washington offensive line ransacked by injuries this season.

Moses played through an ankle injury the final month of the season and will have surgery on Thursday to address the issue, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.

Moses was carted off the field in a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 30. That was on the heels of injuring both ankles in an October game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moses has been one of the more consistent right tackles in the league since being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.