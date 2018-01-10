Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had the lowest passer rating of the eight starting quarterbacks in wild card weekend.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is doing well in recovery from knee surgery.

Patriots RB James White is ready to roll against the Titans.

The Jets will not be losing offensive coordinator John Morton to the Raiders.

New Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is described as a favorite of the veteran players.

Is there a lack of accountability in Cincinnati?

Former Browns CB Joe Haden still takes shots at his old team.

The Steelers’ defense knows Blake Bortles is a dangerous runner.

Here’s a look at some G.M. candidates in Houston.

If the Colts want to hire Josh McDaniels, they’ll need to be patient.

Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus says getting traded to Jacksonville has changed his life.

Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau drew some high praise from Bill Belichick.

Will the Broncos draft Penn State RB Saquon Barkley?

Chiefs fans may not be sorry to see Matt Nagy leave for Chicago now that he’s admitted he was responsible for the second-half play calling on Saturday.

The Chargers think they’re heading in the right direction with the coaching staff they have.

Said Mark Davis of Jon Gruden, “Once a Raider, always a Raider.”

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is safe in 2018 but will probably need to make the playoffs to keep his job into 2019.

Some folks in New York seem to seriously think the Giants could hire Bill Belichick as their next head coach.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is asking the fans to be loud against the Falcons.

Washington got a breakout season from CB Kendall Fuller.

New Bears coach Matt Nagy played in the Arena league for Doug Plank, the Bear whose jersey number is sometimes credited with creating the name of the famed 46 defense.

Lions WR Marvin Jones will work with Randy Moss this offseason.

The Packers still need to add coaches for the defensive line and inside linebackers.

Be careful if you’re buying Vikings playoff tickets.

The Falcons may have trouble finding room to run this weekend.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he needs a new approach on offense if the Panthers are going to win the Super Bowl.

Keyshawn Johnson takes credit for the Saints drafting Michael Thomas.

Jon Gruden now says he never wanted to leave the Raiders to coach the Buccaneers in the first place.

The Cardinals could be in on the Alex Smith sweepstakes.

Rams QB Jared Goff will have three different quarterbacks coaches in his first three seasons.

Former 49ers WR Dwight Clark admits it’s scary to live with ALS.

Changes are coming to Seattle.