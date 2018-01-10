Will McClay confirms he’s staying with Cowboys

Getty Images

There was a report last week that Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay would pass on the chance to interview for the Texans General Manager position, but McClay responded to it by saying there had been no official decision because he hadn’t heard from the Texans yet.

McClay has apparently heard from Houston because he’s announced his official decision to multiple reporters. McClay will be staying in Dallas.

McClay has been working for the Cowboys for 16 years and moved into his current position in 2015.

The Texans have interviewed Bills director of player personnel Brian Gaine and their assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III for the opening created when Rick Smith announced he is taking a leave of absence to be with his wife while she battles breast cancer.