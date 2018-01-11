Alex Collins was “shocked” Seahawks cut him

Getty Images

Alex Collins emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2017 despite getting cut by the Seahawks just before the start of the regular season. Once he caught on with the Ravens, Collins was a huge asset to them, but he’s still a bit surprised he didn’t make it in Seattle.

“I was shocked. It definitely wasn’t my mindset,” Collins said on PFT Live when asked for his reaction to getting cut. “It was a lot to take in. Being cut, not knowing what was next, the next chapter in your life, so definitely there was a lot of confusion there and I was just discombobulated because I didn’t know what was next for me.”

Asked if Collins is confident he’s the No. 1 running back in Baltimore going forward, Collins said he has learned never to approach things that way.

“Not at all. I never want to get complacent,” he said. “I’ll always be trying to improve my game.”

That’s great news for the Ravens, who got a bargain when the Seahawks foolishly cut Collins.