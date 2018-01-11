Artie Burns expects to play after hurting knee on Wednesday

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Artie Burns hurt his knee during Wednesday’s practice, but he gave a positive update about his condition on Thursday.

Burns said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that he hyperextended his knee. Burns said that he will be limited in practice on Thursday, but that he expects he’ll be well enough to play against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s first playoff game of the year.

Burns started every game for the Steelers this season with Joe Haden and Mike Hilton rounding out the top cornerback trio for the AFC North champs.

The Steelers had everyone on the active roster practicing on Wednesday, although center B.J. Finney and defensive end Stephon Tuitt joined Burns as limited participants.