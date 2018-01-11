Bears hiring Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears dipped into the collegiate ranks to hire offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and they are doing the same at offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have hired former University of Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich the offensive coaching staff for Matt Nagy.

Helfrich was the offensive coordinator of the Ducks from 2009-2012 and moved into the head coaching spot after Chip Kelly left for the Eagles. He won 33 games in his first three seasons and went to a national title game before being fired after going 4-8 during the 2016 season.

Those Oregon offenses were known for being fast-paced and prolific and Nagy comes from running a Chiefs offense that featured a fair amount of the spread concepts Helfrich favored in Eugene, so it seems a fair bet that the Bears are going to have Mitch Trubisky running a lot of them in 2018.