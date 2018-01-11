Bill Belichick says Brandin Cooks never takes a play off, even in practice

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick traded a first-round draft pick for receiver Brandin Cooks in March, thinking from what he had seen of Cooks on Sunday that the trade was a good deal. But now that Belichick has seen what Cooks does every other day of the week, he really likes the player he acquired.

Asked today what he likes best about Cooks, Belichick mentioned what Cooks does day in and day out in practice.

“He’s a hardworking kid, very coachable. He’s out there every day,” Belichick said. “I don’t know if he’s even missed a play. I meant at practice. I mean, he runs 60 yards down the field, comes back and gets in the huddle and runs another one. He’s got great stamina.”

Cooks emerged as the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver in his first season with the team, and that work ethic is a big part of why Belichick is so glad to have Cooks in New England.