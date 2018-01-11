Browns add Adam Henry to offensive staff

Getty Images

The Browns are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but they’ve filled one position on the offensive coaching staff.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux announced that his client Adam Henry has signed a three-year deal with Cleveland.

Henry spent the last two seasons coaching wide receivers for the Giants, where he reunited with Odell Beckham after coaching the Giants wideout at LSU. The partnership yielded great results in 2016, but the entire Giants offense cratered in 2017 with Beckham and Brandon Marshall suffering season-ending injuries.

Al Saunders currently has the dual title of senior offensive assistant and wide receivers coach for the Browns. It’s not clear how the titles will be divvied up in 2018, but Henry is sure to be spending a lot of time with Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman however he’s listed in the team’s program.