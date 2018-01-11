Bruce Arians hopes Cardinals hire James Bettcher to replace him

Getty Images

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says the team should hire his defensive coordinator, James Bettcher, to replace him.

Arians, who retired after the season, said Bettcher has all the qualifications to succeed him.

“I would love to see James Bettcher get the job,” Arians told Rich Eisen, via the Arizona Republic.

Bettcher is one of several candidates the Cardinals have interviewed. After spending eight years as a college coach, Bettcher spent one year as outside linebackers coach with the Colts in 2012, when Arians was the team’s interim head coach for most of the season, then went with Arians to Arizona and spent two years as the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach and three years as defensive coordinator.

“He’s ready to be a head coach anywhere,” Arians said.

The Cardinals have indicated that they will take their time with their search. Several of their candidates are assistant coaches on teams that are still in the playoffs.