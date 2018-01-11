Cameron Jordan returns to a full practice

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan returned to a full practice Thursday, a day after being limited with a knee issue. It’s a good sign for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

New Orleans held two players out of practice. Linebacker Michael Mauti missed with an illness, and wide receiver Brandon Coleman‘s neck injury kept him sidelined a second consecutive day.

The Saints list left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (back) and cornerback P.J. Williams (ankle) as limited for a second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata (thumb) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.