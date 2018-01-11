Carmen Policy has some weird advice for the 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers have found their quarterback of the future. Now, they simply have to pay him.

It won’t be easy. When traded to the 49ers in October, Jimmy Garoppolo already had all the leverage. Once they started playing him and he played well and the 49ers won a bunch of games in a row, Garoppolo acquired even more leverage.

How much leverage? Enough to get former 49ers president Carmen Policy to recommend a bizarre negotiating strategy to Jed York and company.

“If I were representing the team, I think what I would do is enter the room and I would bring a large jar of Vaseline,” Policy said on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, “and I would say to the agent on the other side, ‘I’m a nice guy. I really want to do the right thing. Please be gentle with me.'”

It’s a very weird thing to say, even without taking into account the recent societal focus on all forms and types of sexual misconduct.

The broader point, regardless of how it’s articulated, is that the 49ers really don’t hold many or any cards on this one. Some have suggested that the only play will be to use the exclusive franchise tag, which means they’d tender him the average of the five highest quarterback cap numbers for 2018, and then give Garoppolo a long-term based on a 20-percent increase in the exclusive franchise tender for 2019 and 44-percent for 2020.

Or they can just go year to year, which will be an expensive way to delay the inevitable moment at which they will be required, to use a less colorful metaphor, to give Garoppolo a blank check.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m. ET: Policy, 74, said via email to PFT, “At my age any references would be related to Male Medical Exams and would have no sexual connotation.”

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Carmen Policy has some weird advice for the 49ers

  2. Not sure how weird of a thing that is to say. Seems like normal guy talk to me. People are so touchy now days.

  5. Classy Carmen.

    If you make him a reasonable offer with a long term, even if its at the higher end of the scale now, by the last few years of his contract he will be a bargain – assuming he’s as good as all indications seem to suggest at this point. You know, kinda like A-Aron Rodgers signed a few years ago.

  6. So essentially he’s saying surrender the negotiation and let the agent get what he wants.

    Yeah, that’s a great strategy. Someone send Carmen Policy back to the cast off pile.

  8. The sentiment makes sense, even if the delivery was flawed. The Niners have been reminded that without a top-tier quarterback they are dreadful and unwatchable. With a top-tier QB, they become interesting. The NFL is an entertainment business, and capturing fan interest is paramount. Unlike fans in some other places, the Bay Area fans will not financially support a dreadful team. So, securing a top-tier QB should be the highest priority for the Niners.

    One alternative is the franchise tag… But the Niners have seen what happens when a team goes down that path, and it is not what they want. What they want is a long-term relationship with that top-tier QB. Annual franchise-tagging does not build loyalty or stability.

    So, if Garoppolo is the guy — and it seems plausible that he might be — then what Carmen is saying is, “ask what he wants, and then say ‘yes'”

  9. Or just pay him like a top 10 QB, which could easily be a bargain, but is fair considering the body of work Garoppolo has put on tape is less than one half a season.

  10. pay him long term, a far value for a top 10 QB for like 4 years. 22-25 million per year. they have a ton of cap space and he looks legit

  15. It’s a very weird thing to say, even without taking into account the recent societal focus on all forms and types of sexual misconduct.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Jimmy G has proven he has value. I can’t think of a QB that has recently had a more legit case for a big payday. He came to a bad team that couldn’t quite manage to finish a game on top and then won 5 straight with that team.

    As for the comment made and the hot-take pasted above: that was simply a joke and nothing more. Please stop trying to shoehorn everything into some sort of agenda. Recent societal focus is often a ridiculous overreaction based on worst-case scenario speculation and applying that to absolutely anything. There are plenty of legit cases of misconduct that qualifies as sexual assault but they are dwarfed by the amount of frivolous nonsense put forth by shallow people trying to jump on the #metoo bandwagon. Many of the Hollywood feminists consented to some dubious behavior because they wanted to get ahead. Now, they say they were abused…only after they got what they wanted out of their careers. They used their bodies and sexuality to exploit the system and then try to burn the system down for allowing them to do it. There are some genuine creepy dudes and unacceptable behavior in all this but let’s not act like some of those women were completely innocent.

  17. Ok… signs a 3 year deal……$75 million

    Returns home where it all began in 2021…Patriots

    Tom Brady is then the new QB coach and mentors him to 3 superbowls

    Coach Bill retires and together he and Tom ride off into the sunset.

    Josh takes over, he and Jimmy thus begin a new second generation dynasty.

  18. footballneblog says:

    Kaepernick’s last 6 games. Same QBR, more touchdowns and less interceptions than Jimmy G. Just saying.

    And Kap’s team was 1-5. Just saying.

  19. pkrlvr says:
    January 11, 2018 at 1:11 pm
    Not sure how weird of a thing that is to say. Seems like normal guy talk to me. People are so touchy now days
    ——

    Like a lot of things, probably somewhat normal to say in private to your friends but not on the radio – or what they called “mixed company” in the old days when guy talk had boundaries. But now we have an oversharing world even/especially for 70 year-olds.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!