Chiefs are interviewing USC’s running backs coach

The Chiefs promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator, creating an opening. Kansas City is interviewing USC running backs coach Deland McCullough to fill Bieniemy’s spot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McCullough, 45, oversaw Ronald Jones II this season as he rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns in McCullough’s first season at USC. He previously spent six seasons as Indiana’s running backs coach, where Tevin Coleman rushed for 2,036 yards in 2014.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Miami (OH).

McCullough rushed for 4,368 yards in four seasons at Miami (OH), and he played two seasons in the CFL for Winnipeg.