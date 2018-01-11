Chris Foerster says hitting bottom after cocaine video “was what I needed”

AP

Chris Foerster’s career as a football coach came to the screeching halt with the release of a video in October showing the then Miami Dolphins offensive line coach snorting lines of cocaine.

In retrospect, Foerster said the release of the video and the subsequent fallout that led to his resignation from the Dolphins and immediate admission into treatment was exactly what he needed to get his life back in order.

“I’ve never felt better. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more clear. I’ve never been more open to whatever the possibilities are as I am right now today,” Foerster said in a story with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Foerster completed a two-month stint in rehab at the HeadWaters at Origins Behavioral HealthCare in West Palm Beach, Fla. He’s been in outpatient therapy since and is part of a 12-step program as well.

Foerster has been a coach since 1982 with nine stops in the NFL with seven different franchises since 1993. He says he wants to return to coaching if the opportunity presents itself, but that’s not the most important thing right now.

“The No. 1 consequence for me is I have a chance to fix my life,” he said. “I have a chance to get well, I have a chance to get right, I have a chance to get better, I have a chance to try to repair relationships that may be destroyed and ruined for the rest of my life. But I have a chance to get it right, man. And I’m sincere in that.

“I had 25 years in the league and 10 in college. I’ve been blessed. I made a terrible mistake and I’m responsible for it, and I didn’t go to treatment because I wanted to get my job back. I knew this s— was out of control. It’s been the most humbling experience. But it’s what I needed.”