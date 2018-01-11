Reports: Cowboys to make a change at offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys offensive line has been a strong part of the team in recent years, but it looks like the group will have a new coach in the 2018 season.

According to multiple reports, Frank Pollack will not return to the team. Pollack has been with the team since signing on as an assistant offensive line coach in 2013. He took over as offensive line coach in 2015.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander is interviewing with the team. Alexander was let go earlier this month after 24 seasons in Cincinnati.

Archer adds that Tom Cable, who was fired by the Seahawks on Wednesday, and current assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo are also candidates for the position.

The Cowboys have also parted ways with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, wide receivers coach Derek Dooley, quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, secondary coach Joe Baker and tight ends coach Steve Loney since the end of the season. A few other coaches, including running backs coach Gary Brown, are out of contract and uncertain to return.