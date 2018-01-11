Dannell Ellerbe, Sidney Jones questionable for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles have turned in their final injury report before Saturday’s game against the Falcons and it features a couple of defensive players listed as questionable.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe made steady progress over the course of the week while dealing with a hamstring injury, moving from sitting out on Tuesday to a full participant on Thursday before drawing the questionable tag. Ellerbe signed with the Eagles in November and started the final two games of the regular season, making eight tackles in those appearances.

Ellerbe is joined in the questionable category by cornerback Sidney Jones, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury. The 2017 second-round pick was activated for Week 17 after rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered in a pre-draft workout. He had two tackles in the Eagles’ 6-0 loss to the Cowboys in the regular season finale.

Everyone else on the active roster is considered healthy enough to play as the Eagles try to advance to the NFC title game for the first time since 2008.