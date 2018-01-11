Dates set for London games

Getty Images

The news got out earlier today about the teams participating in London games this year, leaving the league to announce dates and times this morning. Sort of.

The first of the games will mark the debut of the NFL in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, a project the league has worked with the English soccer club on. The stadium is still under construction.

That one will feature the Seahawks and the Raiders on Oct. 14.

The Eagles will play the Jaguars either Oct. 21 or 28 at Wembley, and the Titans will play the Chargers on one of those two dates as well (apparently the league needed some flexibility) before nailing down which game would be played on which date.

With the Eagles, Seahawks and Titans making their debut across the pond, it leaves just three teams who have yet to appear in England — the Panthers, Texans and Packers.