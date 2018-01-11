Dolphins fire running backs coach, interview Eric Studesville

Getty Images

Former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville interviewed for the Giants head coaching position Wednesday. He interviewed for a Dolphins staff position Thursday, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

It is uncertain if the staff position is the running backs spot, but the Dolphins have fired running backs coach Danny Barrett, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Studesville has 17 years experience as a running backs coach, including three seasons with the Giants (2001-03). The Broncos fired him as their running backs coach after the 2017 season.

In 2010, Studesville was 1-3 as the Broncos’ interim head coach after McDaniels was fired. The Giants are not expected to hire him as their head coach.