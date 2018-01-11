Doug Whaley was the only external candidate for Packers’ G.M. job

Getty Images

The Packers had four candidates for the G.M. job that went to Brian Gutekunst. Three came from within the organization, one came from outside.

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team interviewed former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley for the job. He was the only minority candidate Green Bay interviewed.

“Doug Whaley really did a job with the interview,” CEO Mark Murphy said. “I think it was not confirmed, but he was the fourth interview. I knew him a little bit, so I enjoyed having a chance to spend some time with him. I’m a Bills fan, so I follow the Bills a little more closely than some of the other teams.

“But he put together that roster, and it’s a playoff team without a great quarterback. It made the playoffs. They have a good roster. I think that was a tribute to him. Very interesting candidate. Fascinating background. Was a stockbroker for a year, about to be a pilot and done a lot of good things. And obviously served as a G.M. and his background with the Steelers was intriguing, too.”

Whaley, who served as G.M. in Buffalo from 2013 to 2017, also interviewed for the G.M. position in Cleveland.

Although both Dave Gettleman and John Dorsey landed new G.M. positions after being fired during the offseason from their prior G.M. jobs, it’s unusual for a former G.M. to land elsewhere in that same role. Most former General Managers end up either working in the media or getting personnel positions somewhere below the top spot in the football operation.