Eagles-Jaguars among London games in 2018

The Eagles are making their first trip abroad, as part of the latest crop of NFL games going to London.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles road game against the Jaguars will be among the three games played in London next season.

Other matchups include Seahawks-Raiders and Chargers-Titans, though the league is set to announce the full slate with dates and times later this morning.

The Eagles were among the six teams yet to play abroad, along with the Seahawks and Titans.

That leaves the Packers, Panthers and Texans as the last three teams to make an appearance, and the league’s international arm has made it clear they want to get everyone there at some point.