ESPN has no comment regarding what it knew and when about Gruden

If, as Raiders owner Mark Davis admitted on Tuesday, he struck a secret deal with Jon Gruden to coach the team on December 24, it means that Gruden secretly was working for the Raiders during a pair of games that he broadcast for ESPN.

Specifically, Gruden handled the Christmas night Raiders-Eagles game for ESPN with a secret deal in hand to become Oakland’s coach. Also, Gruden worked Saturday’s Titans-Chiefs game for ESPN with that same undisclosed (but by Saturday known by pretty much everyone) deal in place.

So we posed four questions to ESPN about the situation:

1. When did Gruden inform ESPN he was talking to the Raiders?

2. When did Gruden inform ESPN he was leaving Monday Night Football?

3. Did ESPN know Gruden and Mark Davis had reached an agreement before the December 25 Monday Night Football game, as Davis confirmed [Tuesday]?