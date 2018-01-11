Falcons head to Philly with a clean injury report

Getty Images

The Falcons will attempt to return to the NFC Championship Game without any injury concerns on their active roster.

Atlanta did not give injury designations to any of their players for Saturday’s game against the Eagles. Wide receiver Julio Jones was the only player to miss practice this week for health reasons, but he returned to work on Thursday and the ankle issue that led him to sit out two days isn’t going to impact his availability for the game.

“I thought we threw an awesome week of preparation,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via the team’s website. “Health wise, we came through the week in good shape. No setbacks for anybody.”

The Eagles have a short injury report, although the absence of quarterback Carson Wentz has left them as the first top seed to be pegged as an underdog according to the betting lines.