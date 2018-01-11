Jalen Ramsey, Jaydon Mickens remain limited in practice

Getty Images

The Jaguars upgraded six players on their injury report and downgraded linebacker Blair Brown (ankle). Brown, who had a limited practice Wednesday, did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) remained limited in practice.

Fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle) were full participants Thursday, a day after being limited.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and linebacker Donald Payne (quad) remained on the injury report but have fully participated this week.