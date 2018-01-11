John McNulty leaves Chargers for Rutgers

Getty Images

Chargers tight ends coach John McNulty is leaving after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McNulty, 49, has spent 15 seasons as an NFL assistant, including serving as the Titans quarterbacks coach in 2014-15.

He returns to Rutgers, where he spent five seasons as an assistant. He worked as the wide receivers coach for two years, the quarterbacks coach for one year and the offensive coordinator for two years.

McNulty, who will become the ninth offensive coordinator at Rutgers in nine years, replaces Jerry Kill.