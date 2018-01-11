Jon Gruden intends to ask more from Derek Carr at line of scrimmage

Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. New Raiders head coach Jon Gruden intends to put more on his plate in hopes of get the most out of Carr moving forward.

“We’re going to ask a lot more from Derek Carr at the line of scrimmage,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re going to put him in a position to do some of the things we did in the past with his recognition of defenses, his ability to communicate and showcase his talented arm.

“We have to finish hiring the coaching staff first. I think we can improve the roster a little bit around him. I think the offense will demand more from him, which will really improve him (as a quarterback).”

It certainly isn’t a foreign concept for Carr to be highly involved at the line of scrimmage. Being able to make the correct audibles, protection calls and adjustments to effectively counter the defense across the football can be a critically important piece of high-level quarterback performance.

Carr has all the physical tools needed to excel at the position. If Gruden – and offensive coordinator Greg Olson – can unlock an additional level of mental acuity and command from Carr moving forward, the pairing of the two could result in big things for the Raiders.