Julio Jones working at Thursday’s practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but there hasn’t been any word from Atlanta regarding concern that he won’t be able to play against the Eagles on Saturday.

That doesn’t figure to change after Thursday’s practice. Jones was spotted with a helmet at the start of practice and Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com shared a photo of Jones catching passes during the session.

Jones has frequently taken time off at practice this season as he’s dealt with a variety of aches and pains. He’s been in the lineup for each of their games, however, and it looks like that will remain the case in Philadelphia.

The Falcons will release their final injury report of the week later on Thursday. They didn’t give anyone an injury designation for last week’s game and don’t appear to have any major injury issues this week as Jones has been the only player to miss time for health-related reasons.