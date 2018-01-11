Le’Veon Bell says he’s not thinking about next year

January 11, 2018
On the same day running back Le'Veon Bell said he may sit out 2018 or retire from football altogether if he’s tagged again by the Steelers, Bell has quickly changed his tune.

I’m trying to win a super bowl,” Bell said on Twitter. “I can care less about what happens after this season…my biggest thing I’m focused on is this team I’m on right now, playing for/with my brothers, & bringing back a 7th ring! what happens next year is irrelevant to my goals.”

That’s what he should have said when asked about what may happen if he’s tagged again. It’s better that he said it late than never at all, as it relates to the potential creation of distractions.

Still, Bell’s comments raises a real question about the leverage that a franchise-tagged player has once the postseason rolls around. I’m studying the CBA and talking to people who know more about the rules than I do (it’s a very low bar), and we’ll explain tomorrow or Saturday the significant power that a tagged player may have when the playoffs arrive.

  6. Doesn’t sound like he changed his tune if he CAN care less about what happens after the season…. To change his tune, he would NOT be able to care less.

  7. It’s obvious they aren’t going to be willing to pay him the amount of money he’s going to want. I think he’ll find nobody is willing to give him the kind of money he wants though. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Steelers offer him the first round tender which makes it easier for other teams to sign him and would give the Steelers a first-round pick in return. Or if they don’t think someone would give up a first, they could give him the second round tender. Either way, just by what he said today I’m not sure the Steelers are all that interested in signing him. Between his injuries and his suspension he’s one step away from being out for a long time. I realize he’s good in the passing game but they have a good group of receivers and they can get a RB in the draft this year. I would be surprised if he’s on the Steelers next year.

  8. I stand corrected…the highest draft pick they can receive in return is the roudn in which the player was drafted. Since Bell was drafted in the 2nd round, the Steelers would receive a second round pick.

